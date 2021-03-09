Global PC market to grow 8 pct in 2021 despite component shortages: Canalys

The global PC market (including desktops, notebooks and tablets) will grow 8 percent this year despite worsening component shortages, according to the latest report by technology market research firm Canalys

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The global PC market (including desktops, notebooks and tablets) will grow 8 percent this year despite worsening component shortages, according to the latest report by technology market research firm Canalys.

Total shipments in 2021 are expected to hit 496.8 million units, with all categories enjoying growth, the firm predicted.

Backlogs on device orders from last year are being boosted by continued demand from workers and students still affected by COVID-19 restrictions. But supply issues will persist throughout this year and be the main restriction on higher growth levels, according to the report.

Crucial components, such as displays and other smaller chips that drive PC internals, will face a squeeze for most of 2021 and well into 2022, leaving a significant amount of demand unfulfilled, noted the report.

Meanwhile, competition for components from the automotive, smart manufacturing and smart Internet-of-Things industries will put pressure on PC vendors.

Logistics and transportation are also limiting factors in meeting demand, with vendors turning to more expensive air freight to help cut delivery times, the report added.

"If the industry can overcome these persistent issues, we could see higher growth levels," said Canalys.