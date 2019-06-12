Global Peace Index Ranks Afghanistan as Least Peaceful Country in World

Afghanistan turned out to be the world's least peaceful country, while Iceland remained the most safe place globally, the 2019 Global Peace Index (GPI), issued on Wednesday by the Institute for Economics and Peace, said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Afghanistan turned out to be the world 's least peaceful country, while Iceland remained the most safe place globally, the 2019 Global Peace Index (GPI), issued on Wednesday by the Institute for Economics and Peace, said.

"Afghanistan is now the least peaceful country in the world, replacing Syria, which is now the second least peaceful. South Sudan, Yemen, and Iraq comprise the remaining five least peaceful countries," the GPI said.

New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark ranked among top five most peaceful countries in the world, along with Iceland, the GPI stated.

Russia ranked 154th out of 163 countries on the list.

GPI authors, however, noted significant progress in terms of peacefulness in the Eurasian region, including Russia.

"The greatest increase in peacefulness occurred in the Russia and Eurasia region, followed by the middle East and North Africa. In both of these regions, the number of deaths from conflict declined, owing to the de-escalation of violence in Ukraine and Syria respectively. The fall in conflict deaths has been mirrored by a fall in deaths from terrorism," the study said.

The report wad based on such criteria as the level of societal safety and security; the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict; and the degree of militarization.