Global Pharmaceutical Giant Recalls Cancer-Linked Breast Implants After US Regulator Alert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) International pharmaceutical giant Allergan announced on Wednesday that the company is recalling a line of breast implants worldwide after a US regulatory agency warned that the products have been linked to a rare form of cancer

"Allergan today announced a voluntary worldwide recall of BIOCELL textured breast implants and tissue expanders. Allergan is taking this action as a precaution following notification of recently updated global safety information concerning the uncommon incidence of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) provided by the US food and Drug Administration (FDA)," the Ireland-headquartered company said in a statement.

The company added, however, that the FDA has not recommended removal or replacement of textured breast implants or tissue expanders in asymptomatic patients.

Allergan listed fourteen products for recall under the Natrelle brand but noted that it does not affect the NATRELLE smooth or MICROCELL breast implants and tissue expanders.

Earlier, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy said although the overall incidence of BIA-ALCL tied to the products appear to be relatively low, the agency was compelled to issue a warning to prevent harm, even deaths.

"Once the evidence indicated that a specific manufacturer's product appeared to be directly linked to significant patient harm, including death, the FDA took action to alert the firm to new evidence indicating a recall is warranted to protect women's health," Abernethy said.

The FDA said the total number of unique cases of BIA-ALCL has risen to 573 including 33 patient deaths. The numbers mark an uptick of 116 new unique cases and 24 deaths since FDA's last update on the disease earlier this year.

Allergan implants are responsible for 481 unique cases of BIA-ALCL, while in the case of 33 fatalities, 12 out of 13 patients for whom the manufacturer was known confirmed Allergan breast implants.

FDA issued a safety communication for patients with breast implants and those considering the procedure, alerting people of known risks and steps to monitor symptoms of BIA-ALCL.