Global Photo Industry Leaders Join Jury For 2021 Andrei Stenin International Contest

Thu 28th January 2021

The Rossiya Segodnya news agency has unveiled names of jury for its 2021 Andrei Stenin International Contest, which includes representatives of the world's largest media outlets and renowned photographers who have judged the contest's works before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Rossiya Segodnya news agency has unveiled Names of jury for its 2021 Andrei Stenin International Contest, which includes representatives of the world's largest media outlets and renowned photographers who have judged the contest's works before.

The jury includes Andreas Trampe, senior photo editor at German magazine Stern; Ruth Eichhorn, a freelance curator and photo editor, as well as the former director of photography at German magazine GEO; Alberto Prina, founder and coordinator of the annual Festival of Ethical Photography in Italy's Lodi; and Ian Landsberg, photo editor for Cape Times and Cape Argus, two of the oldest newspapers in South Africa.

The panel will also have two Russian jurors � Valery Melnikov, two-time winner of World Press Photo and RIA Novosti special correspondent, and Yury Kozyrev, multiple winner of leading international photo prizes and co-founder of international photo agency Noor.

According to Kozyrev, 2020 was difficult for all, including photojournalists for whom mobility and a possibility of being "in the right place" are deemed key.

"I am curious to see how photographers, especially young ones for whom movement means life, have dealt with this problem. Young people will certainly talk about the coronavirus pandemic. But it would be wrong to single out only this topic. Life goes on. Once again, if we look at Andrei Stenin, who took pictures of war and was a war reporter, he photographed life there, in the middle of conflicts," he said.

Trampe, who first joined the Andrei Stenin Contest jury in 2017, described this work as a "very good experience."

"During the jury days, I met new colleagues - but most importantly - I saw the work of many new photographers. Now, when I was asked if I would like to be part of the jury again in 2021, I spontaneously accepted this new invitation. I'm very sure, that I will see again the creative and excellent work of photographers from all over the world.

I am looking forward to it," the Stern photography director added.

Landsberg of South Africa noted that he is "truly honored and privileged to be associated with the contest as a jury member for a second time."

"What impressed me greatly [during his jury work in 2017] was the diverse compilation- and open-mindedness of the adjudicating team consisted of industry professionals and experts from Italy, Germany, China, South Africa and Russia ... I am looking forward to seeing how the 2021 jury will assess how young visual storytellers interpreted, captured and embraced the new normal enforced by the unprecedented outbreak of a global pandemic," he said.

Contestants aged between 18 and 33 can apply through stenincontest.ru website in Russian, English and Chinese. Photo series and single photos can be submitted in four categories: Top News, Sport, My Planet, and Portrait: A Hero of Our Time. The deadline for submissions is February 28.

The winner of the highest Stenin competition award - the Grand Prix - receives 700,000 rubles ($9,240). Cash awards for the first, second and third places in each category will be 125,000, 100,000 and 75,000 rubles, respectively.

In addition, young photojournalists will get an opportunity to display their works at Russian and international venues, as a world tour of the best photos has become an integral part of the project. Since 2018, the New York headquarters of the United Nations has been one of the exhibit venues for Stenin contest winners. Since 2019, the works have been also showcased at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. It is named after Rossiya Segodnya's photo correspondent � Andrei Stenin � who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

