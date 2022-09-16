Global Politics, Economy Seeing Fundamental Irreversible Transformations - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Global politics and the economy have been seeing fundamental transformations, they are irreversible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Fundamental transformations have been outlined in world politics and the economy, and they are irreversible," he said at the SCO summit.

Putin noted "the growing role of new centers of power, interacting with each other not on the basis of some rules imposed from outside that no one has seen, but on the universally recognized principles of the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter, ensuring equal and indivisible security, respect for sovereignty, national values and interests of each other".