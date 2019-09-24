UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Postal Union Meets Under Threat Of US Pull-out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Global postal union meets under threat of US pull-out

Diplomats opened an emergency meeting of the UN agency that sets international postal rates on Tuesday, with the US threatening to quit the global body as early as next month

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Diplomats opened an emergency meeting of the UN agency that sets international postal rates on Tuesday, with the US threatening to quit the global body as early as next month.

President Donald Trump's administration announced last October that it planned to withdraw from the Universal Postal Union, charging that the current system sets postal rates that unfairly penalise the United States while benefiting carriers in countries like China.

Washington, which made its announcement as trade tensions soared with China, said it would leave the UPU in a year unless the agency underwent dramatic reform.

But the State Department had stressed that "if negotiations are successful, the administration is prepared to rescind the notice of withdrawal and remain in the UPU." This week's three-day meeting marks only the third extraordinary congress to be held in the UPU's 145-year-history.

The parties are "working to ensure that the US stays as a member," spokesman David Dodge told reporters in Geneva last week.

The agency, which is based in Bern and comprises 192 member countries, sets lower prices for bulky letters and small parcels coming from emerging and developing countries, a group that still includes China.

Some other countries have also voiced concerns about the reimbursement, or so-called terminal dues, received by their postal services for ensuring that such packages sent from abroad are delivered to their final destination, especially in an era of growing e-commerce.

Trump's hardline trade advisor Peter Navarro maintains that under the current system it costs more to send a package from Los Angeles to New York than from Beijing to New York, putting US small businesses and manufacturers at an unfair disadvantage.

"The disparity in the cost of shipping a foreign versus domestic package is ... shocking," he wrote in a Financial Times editorial last year.

Navarro, who is the lead US negotiator in Geneva this week, has argued that the US postal service should be allowed to charge similar rates for delivering packages from abroad to those it charges for domestic mailers.

Related Topics

United Nations China Trump Los Angeles Beijing David Bern Geneva Lead New York United States October Congress From Dodge (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka series sponsors, logos to be ..

20 minutes ago

Trump ordered aid freeze before Ukraine call: repo ..

1 minute ago

UK Civil Aviation Authority to Repatriate More Tha ..

1 minute ago

Slovakia Supports Idea of Creating Single List of ..

1 minute ago

Road accident leaves three injured in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

CDA restarts development work in residual area of ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.