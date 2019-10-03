UrduPoint.com
Global Problems Can't Be Solved Without Asia - Putin

Thu 03rd October 2019

Global Problems Can't Be Solved Without Asia - Putin

Global problems cannot be solved without Asian states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Global problems cannot be solved without Asian states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Today it is obvious that global problems just can't be solved without Asia. Certainly, you can try to do this by inertia and out of old habit.

But the legitimacy, and most importantly practical sense, value of such solutions, claiming to be global and universal, is rather doubtful," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

