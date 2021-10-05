Global Public Debt Jumped to Almost 100% of GDP During Pandemic - IMF Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that global public debt has soared to almost 100 percent of the GDP as governments struggled to contain the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"We estimate that global public debt has increased to almost 100 percent of GDP. Much of this reflects the necessary fiscal response to the crisis as well as the heavy output and revenue losses due to the pandemic," she said during remarks before an annual conference.