BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The impact of the global recession on Russia's foreign trade will be minimal due to sanctions against Moscow, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"As for the impact of the global recession on (Russia's) foreign trade, you know the situation now, our foreign trade has already sunk ” restrictions are now mainly of a logistical nature, restrictions related to settlements ” there, I think, the impact will be minimal," Belousov told reporters on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok.