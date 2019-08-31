Global Review Panel Needs More Time to Decide If Boeing 737 MAX is Now Safe to Fly - FAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) A high powered panel from nine of the world's main civilian aviation regulating authorities will take several more weeks to complete its assessment of whether the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is ready to go back into service, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said in a statement on Friday.

The Joint Authorities Technical Review panel, which includes officials from the FAA, Europe, China and other countries will need more time to complete its assessment, the statement said. No time line or deadline was specified.

Earlier on Friday, United Airlines Holdings announced it was delaying reactivating its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX airliners for another month until December 19, a company spokesman told Sputnik.

Airlines around the world grounded their MAX 737 fleets following the fatal crashes of two of the airliners for other carriers in Indonesia in October 2018 and in Ethiopia in March 2019, killing 346 people.