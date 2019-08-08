UrduPoint.com
Global Rights Group Issues Travel Advisory For US Amid 'High Levels Of Gun Violence'

Global Rights Group Issues Travel Advisory for US Amid 'High Levels of Gun Violence'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Travelers are warned against visiting the United States because of the high levels of gun violence in the country, Amnesty International said in an alert.

"The Amnesty International travel advisory for the country of the United States of America calls on people worldwide to exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan when traveling throughout the USA," the statement said on Wednesday. "This Travel Advisory is being issued in light of ongoing high levels of gun violence in the country."

On Saturday morning, dozens of people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old white supremacist Patrick Crusius. In another mass shooting incident on Sunday, a gunman killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts.

The alert said some travelers may be at higher risk based on gender identity, race, country of origin, and ethnic background. The US government has violated international law by not implementing sufficient measures to safeguard the rights of its people.

