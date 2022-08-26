UrduPoint.com

Global Scientists Call For Deeper Space Science Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Global scientists call for deeper space science cooperation

Space scientists and management experts from spacefaring countries and international organizations called for overcoming difficulties brought by the COVID-19 epidemic and establishing corresponding strategic cooperation mechanisms at a forum on space science cooperation

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Space scientists and management experts from spacefaring countries and international organizations called for overcoming difficulties brought by the COVID-19 epidemic and establishing corresponding strategic cooperation mechanisms at a forum on space science cooperation.

It took place Thursday in the city of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. The forum covered challenges and countermeasures for international space science cooperation under the COVID-19 epidemic.

Gu Yidong, a Chinese academy of Sciences academician, pointed out that the COVID-19 epidemic has challenged academic exchanges and international cooperation.

Nevertheless, exploring more effective cooperation modes to enhance the depth and breadth of space science cooperation is necessary.

The Taiyuan Recommendations, a cooperation declaration, was released at the forum.

In the statement, global space agencies are encouraged to provide more cooperation opportunities to other international partners when formulating new development policies. International organizations are urged to use their resources to support international cooperation.

More than 30 global scientists and management experts participated in the forum online or onsite.

Related Topics

China Taiyuan From

Recent Stories

China's transport providers improve services as su ..

China's transport providers improve services as summer travel rush draws to clos ..

6 seconds ago
 Outage ends at Ukraine nuclear plant, as internati ..

Outage ends at Ukraine nuclear plant, as international inspection prepared

8 seconds ago
 DC for resolving public welfare issues through coo ..

DC for resolving public welfare issues through coordinated strategy

9 seconds ago
 Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in D I Khan

Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in D I Khan

13 seconds ago
 Noor, Ashab, Nasir move to semifinals of PSF-Comba ..

Noor, Ashab, Nasir move to semifinals of PSF-Combaxx Int'l Squash Tournament

6 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 2,132 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,132 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.