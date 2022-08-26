Global scientists call for deeper space science cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Space scientists and management experts from spacefaring countries and international organizations called for overcoming difficulties brought by the COVID-19 epidemic and establishing corresponding strategic cooperation mechanisms at a forum on space science cooperation.

It took place Thursday in the city of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. The forum covered challenges and countermeasures for international space science cooperation under the COVID-19 epidemic.

Gu Yidong, a Chinese academy of Sciences academician, pointed out that the COVID-19 epidemic has challenged academic exchanges and international cooperation.

Nevertheless, exploring more effective cooperation modes to enhance the depth and breadth of space science cooperation is necessary.

The Taiyuan Recommendations, a cooperation declaration, was released at the forum.

In the statement, global space agencies are encouraged to provide more cooperation opportunities to other international partners when formulating new development policies. International organizations are urged to use their resources to support international cooperation.

More than 30 global scientists and management experts participated in the forum online or onsite.