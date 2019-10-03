UrduPoint.com
Global Security Worsened After US Exit From INF Treaty - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:00 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The US exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) has had a visible negative effect on global security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"The situation did not get better. It got worse after the US left the INF, as anyone can see.

Now we are waiting for the next decision," he said at a Valdai discussion club meeting in Sochi.

The United States left the landmark Cold-War treaty that banned medium-range land-based missiles in August after accusing Russia of violating it, a claim it denied. The Pentagon tested a cruise missile a few weeks later.

