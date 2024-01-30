Open Menu

Global Smart City Forum To Provide Solutions To Smart Cities Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Global Smart City Forum to provide solutions to smart cities problems

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Global Smart City Forum, to be held by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) on February 12 and 13 under the theme "A Better Life" at the Riyadh Arena, will provide innovative digital solutions to address the manifestation of visual distortions, road congestions, and effective urban planning, to achieve the highest level of development in cities.

The forum, which gathers 80 global and local data-expert speakers, AI, digital solutions and smart city engineers, and economic policymakers from 40 countries, seeks to contribute to enriching all aspects of life in smart cities, and create an environment that encourages investment and tourism.

It is the first Global Smart City Forum to be organized in the Kingdom. It aims to shape an ambitious vision for the future of cities with the use of smart solutions and draw up bases that support development plans that achieve sustainable urban development, said SDAIA in a press release.

It also aims encouraging governments around the world to adopt smart solutions that contribute to increasing efficiency, environment sustainability and quality of life for the residents of these cities.

The forum aspires to build a global smart city platform in Riyadh, where the world's best smart city building and artificial intelligence experts meet for discussions on topics related to the future of global cities and of urban mobility, to smart public services, to planning for the construction of environmentally friendly cities in the next century, to data-driven smart cities, and innovation.

Related Topics

Century World Riyadh Road Saudi February All From Best

Recent Stories

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day A ..

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai

30 minutes ago
 PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

1 hour ago
 EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fa ..

EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide

1 hour ago
 realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

1 hour ago
 Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

5 hours ago
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

5 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

6 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World