Global Smart City Forum To Provide Solutions To Smart Cities Problems
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Global Smart City Forum, to be held by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) on February 12 and 13 under the theme "A Better Life" at the Riyadh Arena, will provide innovative digital solutions to address the manifestation of visual distortions, road congestions, and effective urban planning, to achieve the highest level of development in cities.
The forum, which gathers 80 global and local data-expert speakers, AI, digital solutions and smart city engineers, and economic policymakers from 40 countries, seeks to contribute to enriching all aspects of life in smart cities, and create an environment that encourages investment and tourism.
It is the first Global Smart City Forum to be organized in the Kingdom. It aims to shape an ambitious vision for the future of cities with the use of smart solutions and draw up bases that support development plans that achieve sustainable urban development, said SDAIA in a press release.
It also aims encouraging governments around the world to adopt smart solutions that contribute to increasing efficiency, environment sustainability and quality of life for the residents of these cities.
The forum aspires to build a global smart city platform in Riyadh, where the world's best smart city building and artificial intelligence experts meet for discussions on topics related to the future of global cities and of urban mobility, to smart public services, to planning for the construction of environmentally friendly cities in the next century, to data-driven smart cities, and innovation.
Recent Stories
40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
200 Saudis awarded King Abdulaziz Medal of Third Class for donating organs2 minutes ago
-
'Cirium Ascend Consultancy' honors with prestigious award increases confidence in aviation community12 minutes ago
-
Shura Council Speaker begins official visit to Bangladesh12 minutes ago
-
Boulevard World Cable Car carries visitors over world's most famous landmarks22 minutes ago
-
Head of Global Water Organization founding team receives World Water Council delegation22 minutes ago
-
40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai30 minutes ago
-
French farmers keep up roadblock protests to pressure government1 hour ago
-
China, US restart stalled talks in Beijing for fentanyl2 hours ago
-
Unionists to end boycott of N. Ireland government2 hours ago
-
UN peacekeeping chief saddened over Pakistani peacekeeper's loss in Abyei2 hours ago
-
Schneider Electric collaborates with Charge&Go by e& to boost EV infrastructure in UAE2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says two killed in overnight Russian attacks2 hours ago