Global Solidarity Increasingly Important as World Passes 5Mln Cases of COVID-19 - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) National unity and global solidarity become increasingly important as the world has registered 5 million COVID-19 cases, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"As the world passes 5 million recorded cases of COVID-19, we recognize the importance of building national unity and global solidarity to learn from each other and suppress the virus everywhere," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

In a gesture of solidarity, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan has offered his condolences to the people of Pakistan, where a passenger plane crashed earlier on Friday.

"We just want to express our sympathies with the people of Pakistan after the very devastating aircrash today ... I have taken that airplane personally many times myself, so we offer condolences to the people of Pakistan," Ryan, who has been working in Pakistan during his tenure as senior advisor on Polio Eradication and Emergencies, said.

There have been 5,128,152 coronavirus cases registered so far, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.