UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Solidarity Increasingly Important As World Passes 5Mln Cases Of COVID-19 - Tedros

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:45 AM

Global Solidarity Increasingly Important as World Passes 5Mln Cases of COVID-19 - Tedros

National unity and global solidarity become increasingly important as the world has registered 5 million COVID-19 cases, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) National unity and global solidarity become increasingly important as the world has registered 5 million COVID-19 cases, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

"As the world passes 5 million recorded cases of COVID-19, we recognize the importance of building national unity and global solidarity to learn from each other and suppress the virus everywhere," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

In a gesture of solidarity, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan has offered his condolences to the people of Pakistan, where a passenger plane crashed earlier on Friday.

"We just want to express our sympathies with the people of Pakistan after the very devastating aircrash today ... I have taken that airplane personally many times myself, so we offer condolences to the people of Pakistan," Ryan, who has been working in Pakistan during his tenure as senior advisor on Polio Eradication and Emergencies, said.

There have been 5,128,152 coronavirus cases registered so far, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polio From Unity Foods Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

1 hour ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.