Global Spending on Nuclear Arms Increased by $14Bln in 2019, Largely Driven by US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The United States remained the biggest spender on nuclear arms in 2019, having spent an estimated $35.4 billion, or almost a half of the $73 billion global expenditure, while also accounting for almost a half of the $14 billion global increase in spending that year, a report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has found.

According to the report published on Wednesday, the US' total spending on nuclear arms in 2019 included $11.1 billion spent by the US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and $24.3 billion spent by the US Department of Defense, an increase from a combined $29.6 billion in 2018.

"The US, China, the UK and Russia had the highest spending in descending order. The US spent more than the next three countries combined and saw a $6 billion increase from 2018 to 2019," the organization said in a press release.

"Supplemental ICAN research shows yearly expenditure on nuclear weapons in the US alone could pay for 300,000 ICU beds; 150,000 nurses; 75,000 doctors; and 35,000 ventilators to address the COVID19 pandemic," the press release added.

The United States is followed by China with $10.4 billion in spending on nuclear weapons in 2019, up from $10 billion in 2018; the United Kingdom with $8.

9 billion, the same as in 2018; and Russia with $8.5 billion, up from $8 billion in 2018.

This brings the total spending by nine nuclear-armed countries in 2019 to a record-high $73 billion, an increase of $14 billion compared to 2018. The ICAN estimated that $138,699 was spent every single minute of 2019 on more than 13,000 nuclear weapons owned by these countries.

"It is absurd to be spending $138,700 every single minute on weapons that cause catastrophic human harm rather than spending it to protect the health of their citizens. They are abdicating their duty to protect their people," ICAN Executive Director Beatrice Fihn said, as quoted in the press release.

Alicia Sanders-Zakre, the report's author, in turn, stressed that the figures did not include "the massive humanitarian costs and the environmental toll" from the testing and production of nuclear weapons.

"Even in the unlikely chance these weapons are never used, governments are paying massive sums to poison their environments and put their people at grave risk," she stressed.

In 2017, ICAN won the Nobel Peace prize for its work in reminding people of the dire consequences of using nuclear weapons.