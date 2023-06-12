UrduPoint.com

Global Spending On Nuclear Arms Increases 4th Year In Row Reaching $82.9Bln In 2022 - ICAN

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Global Spending on Nuclear Arms Increases 4th Year in Row Reaching $82.9Bln in 2022 - ICAN

Global spending on nuclear weapons increased in 2022 reaching $82.9 billion, with the United States spending more than all other nuclear-armed states combined, according to a report issued by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Global spending on nuclear weapons increased in 2022 reaching $82.9 billion, with the United States spending more than all other nuclear-armed states combined, according to a report issued by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) on Monday.

"In 2022, nuclear-armed states spent five thousand more Dollars per minute on their nuclear arsenals than the year before, a total of $157,664 per minute on nuclear weapons. Nine countries spent $82.9 billion in 2022 on nuclear weapons, of which the private sector earned at least $29 billion. The United States spent more than all of the other nuclear-armed states combined, at $43.7 billion. Russia spent 22% of what the US did, at $9.6 billion, and China spent just over a quarter of the U.S. total, at $11.7 billion," the ICAN said.

The group also stated that global spending on nuclear arms had grown for the fourth year in a row, with nuclear-armed countries continuing to "modernise and expand their arsenals.

" It added that spending increase had not led to a "resulting measurable improvement" on the security environment, and the situation was only "getting worse."

Alicia Sanders-Zakre, the Policy and Research Coordinator at the ICAN and co-author of the report, said presenting the paper that as many as 150 nuclear missiles of the US were unofficially deployed on its air bases in such European countries as Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey.

The ICAN, a coalition of civil society organizations in over 100 countries, was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2007. The coalition promotes adherence to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. In 2017, it received the Nobel Peace prize for its efforts.

