Global Stocks Follow Wall Street Climb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Markets in Asia and Europe mostly mirrored positive strides on Wall Street Thursday, as easing US consumer inflation buoyed hopes that a big interest rate cut was around the corner, and as economic growth in Japan outpaced expectations.
The eagerly awaited US consumer price index (CPI) data showed a 2.9 percent rise last month from a year ago -- its smallest 12-month increase since March 2021 -- setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates.
Traders were optimistic that a cut at the September meeting could exceed the anticipated 25 basis points, with some observers eyeing as much as 50.
"The current buzz isn't about whether the Fed will trim rates at its spotlight-stealing September 17-18 gathering but how deep they'll dig into the cuts," analyst Stephen Innes said in his Dark Side Of The Boom newsletter.
Positive growth figures from Japan meant the Nikkei 225 led the Asian surge, as the world's fourth-largest economy reported a better-than-expected GDP rise of 0.8 percent for the second quarter.
The news came a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would step down next month as his poll ratings tumbled ahead of next year's elections due to price rises that have eaten into Japanese incomes, as well as a slew of scandals.
"Consumer sentiment should have improved because real wages have turned positive as promised wage increases start to get paid to workers," Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at SuMi Trust, said before the data's release.
"In addition, the recovery in shipments by some automakers, some of which were suspended temporarily in May, will also have been a positive boost for consumer spending."
News from China, meanwhile, was not as bullish, with industrial production slowing and unemployment rising in July.
Consumer spending marginally beat analyst expectations.
The uninspiring data dampened slim hopes for the start of an economic revival in Asia's biggest market.
"This snapshot of a once thriving economy underscores a persistent drag on domestic demand, not significantly alleviated by governmental initiatives aimed at boosting consumption and addressing imbalances in the recovery process," Innes said.
"No amount of rate cutting seems to entice consumer spending if confidence in the economy or personal financial security is lacking."
Despite the underwhelming news, Shanghai closed nearly a percent higher, while Hong Kong ended flat.
Seoul, Sydney and Singapore were all up, while Taipei, Jakarta and Bangkok ticked down.
European markets also began the day on a positive note, with London, Paris and Frankfurt all starting higher.
- Key figures around 0820 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 36,726.64 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 17,109.14 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 2,877.36 (close)
London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,282.38
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 7,353.76
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 17,986.76
Euro/dollar: DOWN at 1.1011 from $1.1012 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2848 from $1.2829
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.29 Yen from 147.43 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.70 pence from 85.83 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $77.23 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $80.02 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 40,008.39 points (close).
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.6 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election6 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot6 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden7 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry7 hours ago