Open Menu

Global Stocks Mainly Rise, But London Flatlines On Recession News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Global stocks mainly rise, but London flatlines on recession news

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Eurozone stocks chased Asia and New York higher Thursday as investors cheered bright earnings and mulled the outlook for US interest rate cuts, but London flatlined after it emerged that Britain has fallen into recession, dealers said.

Carmakers drove the Paris stock market upwards after Stellantis posted record 2023 profits as demand revved higher for new vehicles, one day after news of bumper annual earnings from its French rival Renault.

Renault and Stellantis saw their shares rally 6.3 percent and 4.4 percent respectively, topping the risers board.

Frankfurt stocks advanced strongly after Commerzbank revealed that higher interest rates had helped it achieve its biggest annual net profit in 15 years, sending shares in Germany's second-largest lender up 4.5 percent.

London equities, however, stagnated after official data showed the UK entered recession at the end of last year, as high inflation prolonged a cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons.

UK gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 after contracting 0.1 percent in the prior three months.

That places the economy in recession, which is defined as two quarters in a row of falling GDP. The news came on the same day it was revealed that fellow G7 nation Japan was also in recession.

"European markets are (mostly) on the rise..., with the FTSE 100 lagging its mainland peers after the UK slumped into a technical recession," noted Scope Markets analyst Joshua Mahony.

Most Asian markets rose also Thursday, tracking a Wall Street rebound and following positive remarks from a senior Federal Reserve official that US inflation was headed in the right direction.

Figures on Tuesday showing the US consumer price index slowed less than expected in January dealt a body blow to hopes of an early US interest rate cut and sent Asia indices mostly lower.

But investors returned to buying on expectations borrowing costs will be reduced this year, while traders also cheered strong earnings releases that soothed any worries about companies' bottom lines.

Tokyo stocks rallied despite official data showing that the Japanese economy had entered recession -- and has been overtaken by Germany as the world's third-biggest economy.

Elsewhere, Taipei's Taiex stocks hit a record high, fuelled by a surge in chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) after it reported strong sales that lifted optimism for the sector and demand for chips used for artificial intelligence.

Jakarta stocks also rallied after defence minister Prabowo Subianto declared himself the winner in Indonesia's general election, a result observers said indicated policy continuity.

- Key figures around 1115 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,565.61 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 7,730.45

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 17,050.02

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,738.15

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 38,157.94 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 15,944.63 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 38,424.27 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0735 from $1.0730 on Wednesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.04 Yen from 150.60 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2556 from $1.2564

Euro/pound: UP at 85.50 pence from 85.37 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $81.02 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $76.07 per barrel

Related Topics

Defence Minister World Company Vehicles Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Taipei Same Price New York Indonesia United Kingdom Japan Euro January Stocks Market From Renault Asia Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

2 hours ago
 Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs D ..

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..

3 hours ago
 Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

3 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's election process internal sovereign aff ..

Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

3 hours ago
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

3 hours ago
 PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Min ..

PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World