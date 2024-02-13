Open Menu

Global Stocks Mixed Ahead Of Inflation Data

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Global stocks mixed ahead of inflation data

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Dow climbed to a fresh record Monday on a mixed day for global equities as markets awaited an influential US inflation report.

Tuesday's consumer price index will be closely scrutinized by the Federal Reserve, which has welcomed a moderation in price increases that allowed it to shift away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

Analysts have penciled in a CPI increase of 0.2 percent, holding steady from the prior month.

"Indices will be waiting patiently for tomorrow's US inflation data, with market predictions of a sharp... decline in the headline (January) CPI figure providing a potential tailwind for equities," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at trading group Scope Markets.

But Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers said Monday's mixed session reflected "some nervousness" about a surprise uptick in inflation, which would "put rate cut expectations on hold."

The Dow rose 0.3 percent to finish at a record, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged lower.

In Europe, eurozone stocks pushed higher while London was flat ahead of UK inflation, GDP, retail sales and employment data to be released later this week.

Sydney, Bangkok, Mumbai and Wellington ended lower Monday -- while Jakarta and Manila edged higher.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Seoul, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur were closed for the regional holiday season.

Oil prices were mixed before key market updates from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and International Energy Agency.

"This week sees both OPEC and the IEA release their latest monthly reports, with markets keeping a close eye out for any updated supply and demand forecasts," said analyst Mahony.

The IEA energy watchdog last month forecast world oil supplies to rise further this year, as sliding demand growth amid China's economic weakness offsets fears of a wider conflict in the crude-rich middle East.

Besides inflation data, this week's US Calendar includes retail sales data for January, as well as earnings from Coca-Cola and Marriott International.

- Key figures around 2125 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 38,797.38 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,021.84 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 15,942.55 (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,573.69 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 7,669.80 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 17,037.35 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 4,746.35 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for holiday

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for holiday

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0776 from $1.0784 on Friday

Dollar/yen: UP at 149.33 Yen from 149.29 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2630 from $1.2628

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.29 pence from 85.39 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $76.92 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $82.00 per barrel

Related Topics

Mumbai World Europe China Oil Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Price New York United Kingdom Middle East Euro January Stocks Market From Employment

Recent Stories

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

35 minutes ago
  

 

41 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

17 hours ago
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

18 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

18 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

19 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

19 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

19 hours ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World