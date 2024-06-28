Global Stocks Mixed As Markets Await French Vote, US Debate
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 09:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Global stocks were mixed Thursday as Europe geared up for key elections, the United States awaited influential inflation data and a presidential debate, and Japan contemplated measures to strengthen the yen.
The Japanese Currency scratched out only a tiny gain against the Dollar after hitting a 38-year low Wednesday, putting investors on alert for a possible intervention by Japanese authorities.
Investors were meanwhile awaiting the outcomes of French and British general elections due over the next week.
Wall Street stocks finished modestly higher after a choppy session, with investors looking ahead to key inflation data as well as Thursday night's presidential debate featuring US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.
The debate "has imbued the market with a bit of a wait-and-see attitude," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
Friday sees the release of the PCE index, the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.
"Should this point towards a further slowdown in price growth then the final day of June trading might go the same way as May's, which saw a strong rally," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
"A softer PCE reading could renew hopes of a September rate cut, which have taken a knock of late," he added.
In Japan, vice finance minister Masato Kanda said this week that authorities were keeping a close eye on movements in foreign exchange markets and were ready to step in with Yen support 24 hours a day.
In Europe, France's political future was up in the air with the far right surging in polls as President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance battles to make up ground.
Paris stocks ended the day down 1.0 percent.
The French election comes ahead of a UK national vote on July 4, with the right-wing Conservatives led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to lose power to the center-left Labour party. London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index shed 0.6 percent.
- Key figures around 2030 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 39,164.06 (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 5,482.87 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 17,858.68 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 8,179.68 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.0 percent at 7,530.72 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 18,210.55 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 4,902.60 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 percent at 39,341.54 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.1 percent at 17,716.47 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 2,945.85 (close)
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 160.79 yen from 160.81 yen on Wednesday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0707 from $1.0681
Euro/pound: UP at 84.67 pence from 84.62 pence
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2642 from $1.2622
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.3 percent at $86.39 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $81.74 per barrel
Recent Stories
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
More Stories From World
-
South Korea's skyscraper window cleaner with a fear of heights25 seconds ago
-
Kaja Kallas: Estonia's 'Iron Lady' picked as EU top diplomat33 seconds ago
-
US battling for Copa survival after Panama upset10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Mallorca ATP results - collated10 minutes ago
-
India hammer England to book T20 World Cup final with South Africa11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Bad Homburg WTA results collated30 minutes ago
-
Richard leads Malone after first day of US Olympic gymnastics trials30 minutes ago
-
EU top jobs talks in final stretch as leaders woo Meloni7 hours ago
-
India rout England to set up T20 World Cup final with South Africa7 hours ago
-
Woman firefighter on Brazil frontline after 2020 flames took her baby8 hours ago
-
Leaders may meet 'soon' over unrest-hit east DR Congo: Angola8 hours ago
-
Huthi rebels claim attack on ship off Yemen8 hours ago