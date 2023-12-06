Global stocks mixed as US crude prices slips to five-month low

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Global stocks were mixed Tuesday as investors digested data suggesting a slowing US labor market, while US crude prices sank to a five-month low amid lingering concerns about demand.

Equity markets surged last month as slowing inflation and a softer US job market stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin loosening monetary policy early next year.

But stocks have struggled in recent days as investors and analysts worried that the bets on interest rate cuts may have gone too far.

Investors are looking to US payrolls data due out later this week for confirmation that the slowdown in the labor market and economy sought by the Fed is taking hold.

"The markets are a touch nervous ahead of US jobs figures this week which could either reinforce or undermine the narrative that interest rates have peaked and rate cuts are on the way," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

A different set of US labor market figures was released on Tuesday, showing a decline in October of the number of job openings to 8.

7 million from 9.4 million a month prior.

The data "suggest that labor market slack is growing, even as payroll growth remains relatively resilient," said Olivia Cross at Capital Economics.

"With signs pointing to a sharper fall in wage growth ahead, the Fed can be reassured ahead of its meeting next week that inflationary pressures from the labor market are dissipating," she added.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished slightly lower, while the tech-rich Nasdaq edged higher.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX 40 index hit a record high of 16,551.34 points during trading and then set a record close of 16,533.11 points as hopes of a rate cut by the ECB are also on the rise. Paris stocks also climbed.

London's FTSE 100 fell however, as mining stocks were pulled down by lower commodity prices.