Open Menu

Global Stocks Mostly Fall Before US Jobs Data

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Global stocks mostly fall before US jobs data

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Stock markets mostly retreated and the Dollar steadied Friday as traders awaited key US jobs data for signals on the health of the world's largest economy and the outlook for interest rates.

Oil prices jumped around 2.5 percent as analysts expect the United States to soon announce more sanctions against Russia, further disrupting its crude exports and therefore tightening supplies.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets closed lower Friday.

London dropped nearing the halfway stage while in the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris gained.

The pound remained under pressure after Thursday hitting levels not seen since late 2023 against the dollar on worries about the UK economy.

UK 10-year bond yields remained high after surging to their highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, amid talk the government may have to make spending cuts or hike taxes to help repay state debt.

Related Topics

UK World Exports Dollar Russia Oil London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo United States May Market Government Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting ..

UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources

20 minutes ago
 ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al ..

‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..

20 minutes ago
 SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in K ..

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago
 Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on J ..

Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss fut ..

1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation

1 hour ago
 Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances ..

Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024

1 hour ago
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Edu ..

Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

2 hours ago
 ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 2 ..

ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

4 hours ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

4 hours ago

More Stories From World