Global stocks mostly fall before US jobs data

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Stock markets mostly retreated and the Dollar steadied Friday as traders awaited key US jobs data for signals on the health of the world's largest economy and the outlook for interest rates.

Oil prices jumped around 2.5 percent as analysts expect the United States to soon announce more sanctions against Russia, further disrupting its crude exports and therefore tightening supplies.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets closed lower Friday.

London dropped nearing the halfway stage while in the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris gained.

The pound remained under pressure after Thursday hitting levels not seen since late 2023 against the dollar on worries about the UK economy.

UK 10-year bond yields remained high after surging to their highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, amid talk the government may have to make spending cuts or hike taxes to help repay state debt.