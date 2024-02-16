Global Stocks Rally Even As Japan, Britain Enter Recession
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Global stocks rose to fresh records Thursday despite lackluster economic data that included negative growth reports from Britain and Japan that qualified both countries as in recession.
The US Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected 0.8 percent decline in January retail sales, a pullback after the holiday season that suggested possible vulnerability in consumers.
US indices were pressured in the early going, but "people woke up in the afternoon and saw the way things were moving and went with that trend," said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.
The broad-based S&P 500 finished up 0.6 percent at 5,029.73, an all-time high.
Meanwhile, eurozone stocks advanced despite the European Commission cutting growth forecasts while also trimming their inflation forecasts.
Both Paris and Frankfurt set new intraday and closing highs thanks to strong corporate results.
Carmakers drove the Paris stock market upwards after Stellantis posted record 2023 profits as demand revved higher for new vehicles, one day after news of bumper annual earnings from rival Renault.
Renault and Stellantis saw their shares rally over five percent and topped the risers board.
Frankfurt stocks advanced strongly after Commerzbank revealed that higher interest rates had helped it achieve its biggest annual net profit in 15 years, sending shares in Germany's second-largest lender also up more than five percent.
London equities also advanced despite official data showing the UK entered recession at the end of last year, as high inflation prolonged a cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons.
UK gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 after contracting 0.1 percent in the prior three months.
That places the British economy in recession, which is defined as two quarters in a row of falling GDP.
The weak data has driven fresh hopes that rate cuts may be forthcoming in the UK, and with Germany also teetering on the brink of a recession, that the eurozone may see rate cuts sooner than anticipated, said Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Tokyo stocks rallied despite the data showing that the Japanese economy had also entered recession -- and has been overtaken by Germany as the world's third-biggest economy.
Elsewhere, Taipei's Taiex stocks hit a record high, fueled by a surge in chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) after it reported strong sales that lifted optimism for the sector and demand for chips used for artificial intelligence.
- Key figures around 2130 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 38,773.12 (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 5,029.73 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 15,906.17 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,597.53 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 7,743.42 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 17,046.69 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 4,743.17 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 38,157.94 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 15,944.63 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0774 from $1.0727 on Wednesday
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.24 Yen from 150.58 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2577 from $1.2566
Euro/pound: UP at 85.53 pence from 85.37 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.5 percent at $82.86 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.8 percent at $78.03 per barrel
Recent Stories
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
More Stories From World
-
Lukaku stays hot in Europa League to earn Roma a draw9 minutes ago
-
Golf: Genesis Invitational scores9 minutes ago
-
Palmer returns to Man City as Chelsea's star, Liverpool aim to tame Toney's Brentford10 minutes ago
-
Attacking abundance for Madrid at Rayo despite Bellingham blow10 minutes ago
-
Football: Europa Conference League results - collated20 minutes ago
-
Four Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift20 minutes ago
-
Sinner battles through but seeds stumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam20 minutes ago
-
Osaka's Qatar title bid ended by Pliskova20 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results - collated30 minutes ago
-
Ancient viruses responsible for our big brains and bodies: study7 hours ago
-
Osaka's Qatar title bid ended by Pliskova7 hours ago
-
Mbappe tells PSG he plans to leave as saga draws to close7 hours ago