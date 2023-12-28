Open Menu

Global Stocks Rise After Holiday Break As Oil Prices Retreat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Global stocks rise after holiday break as oil prices retreat

Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday as several more major markets returned from the Christmas holiday break as investors remained broadly optimistic in light of easing pressure from central banks

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday as several more major markets returned from the Christmas holiday break as investors remained broadly optimistic in light of easing pressure from central banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led gains on Wall Street, advancing 0.3 percent to finish at another all-time high of 37,665.52.

While US indices returned to work on Tuesday, European markets were only back on Wednesday, with London leading the way as it closed 0.4 percent higher.

Hong Kong also returned from a long break to close 1.7 percent higher.

"The ongoing optimism surrounding the prospect of central banks initiating interest rate reductions in 2024, with multiple cuts expected next year, continues to propel shares higher," said Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at XTB trading group.

Market sentiment has been largely positive since the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, when it indicated the rate-hike cycle could be nearing its end as global inflation slows.

"The prevailing sentiment suggests a 'risk-on' environment in US markets, with renewed optimism focused on anticipating swifter and earlier rate cuts," said Stephen Innes, managing partners at SPI Asset Management.

But Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, warned that "the market optimism is overstretched" and that "the Fed will probably cut rates but not at the speed that's been currently priced in".

Global markets were also positively affected by the so-called "Santa Claus rally", which has historically seen stocks tick higher -- albeit at thinner volumes -- during the end-of-year holiday period.

"Once the Santa high fades, the hangover will hit," Ozkardeskaya said.

Related Topics

Christmas Bank London Hong Kong Stocks Market From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Improving healthcare in Abbottabad a top priority: ..

Improving healthcare in Abbottabad a top priority: DC

17 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns banning of another Kashmiri poli ..

Pakistan condemns banning of another Kashmiri political party

19 seconds ago
 Call for political parties to appoint women well-v ..

Call for political parties to appoint women well-versed in issues on reserved se ..

20 seconds ago
 Election preparations in Mirpurkhas underway: Dist ..

Election preparations in Mirpurkhas underway: District Election Commission offic ..

23 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister KPK emphasizes importance ..

Caretaker Chief Minister KPK emphasizes importance of upgradation of ATH to meet ..

6 minutes ago
 Station Commander Dera visits Ejaz Shaheed policel ..

Station Commander Dera visits Ejaz Shaheed policeline

6 minutes ago
PML-N senior leaders to decide about seat adjustme ..

PML-N senior leaders to decide about seat adjustments: Ayaz Sadiq

6 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as UN warns civilians face 'grav ..

Israel bombs Gaza as UN warns civilians face 'grave peril'

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Catholic Church, Holy Family H ..

Commissioner visits Catholic Church, Holy Family Hospital to review facilities

24 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,188 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,188 points

17 minutes ago
 Power suspension for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Hattar ..

Power suspension for Peshawar, Abbottabad, Hattar notified

17 minutes ago
 36th Federal Cup Tennis C’ships from Jan 1

36th Federal Cup Tennis C’ships from Jan 1

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World