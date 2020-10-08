UrduPoint.com
Global Support Important To Promote Human Rights In Libya: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Global support important to promote human rights in Libya: minister

Global support from friendly countries and international organizations is important to promote and protect human rights in Libya, said Muhammad Lamlum, minister of justice of the UN-backed Libyan government on Wednesday

TRIPOLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Global support from friendly countries and international organizations is important to promote and protect human rights in Libya, said Muhammad Lamlum, minister of justice of the UN-backed Libyan government on Wednesday.

When briefing a number of ambassadors, heads of missions, and international organizations to Libya on the country's human rights situation, Lamlum stressed the need of global help, especially in technical development and the country's public institutions.

The minister said the government has made a lot of efforts to improve human rights, which include upgrading conditions of detention in correctional and rehabilitation institutions, as well as the efforts aimed at ending arbitrary detention and combating impunity.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011, Libya has been plagued by escalating violence and chaos, while authorities struggle to achieve stability in the war-torn country.

