Global Talent In Quran Recitation Shines At Day Two Of King Abdulaziz Int’l Competition In Makkah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 09:24 PM

The judging panel of the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, continued its final-round proceedings at the Grand Mosque in Makkah

On the second day, the panel listened to the recitations of 17 contestants - eight in the morning session and nine in the evening - representing the competition’s five categories. Participants hailed from Mali, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Maldives, Albania, Australia, Egypt, Libya, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Kuwait, Hungary, Yemen, Malaysia, and the Russian Federation.

The previous day saw 14 contestants present their recitations across two sessions, bringing the total number of participants heard so far to 31.

The competition, a global platform showcasing the mastery of Quran memorization and recitation, continues to draw exceptional talent from across continents, uniting voices in a shared devotion to the Holy Quran.

