Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 10Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The global tally of coronavirus cases has exceeded 10 million, according to data collected by US-based Johns Hopkins University from official government sources, media and other sources from across the world.

The statistics released by the university's Coronavirus Response Center showed that the number of coronavirus cases recorded since the beginning of the outbreak had reached 10,001,527 and a total of 499,124 people had died, as of 10:15 GMT.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11.