Global Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 50Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 50Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The number of COVID-19 infections across the world has surpassed 50 million, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

As of 16:45 GMT, the global case tally stood at 50,052,204, with 1,253,110 fatalities.

More than 32.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

