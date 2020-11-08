Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 50Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The number of COVID-19 infections across the world has surpassed 50 million, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

As of 16:45 GMT, the global case tally stood at 50,052,204, with 1,253,110 fatalities.

More than 32.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.