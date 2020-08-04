UrduPoint.com
Global Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Increases By Over 257,000, Nears 18 Million - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Increases by Over 257,000, Nears 18 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) More than 257,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally surpassed 17.9 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Over the past day, 257,677 new cases were reported to the WHO, and the total number reached 17,918,582 since the start of the health crisis.

At the same time, 5,810 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 686,703.

Most cases and fatalities ” more than 9.

63 million and over 363,000, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to be the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” over 4.5 million and more than 153,000, respectively. The US is then followed by Brazil, with over 2.7 million cases and 93,563 deaths, and India, where more than 1.8 million cases and 38,135 deaths have been registered.

Europe, with nearly 3.4 million cases and 213,559 related deaths, is the second worst-hit region after the Americas.

