Global Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 11.5Mln, Death Toll At Over 535,000 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 11.5Mln, Death Toll at Over 535,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The global COVID-19 case count has exceeded 11.5 million since the outbreak, while the death toll has surpassed 535,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

According to the WHO's new situation report, the number of those infected has increased by 172,512 over the past 24 hours to 11,500,302 worldwide, and 3,419 more COVID-19 patients have died over the given period, bringing the overall death toll to 535,759.

Most of the cases and fatalities have been recorded in both Americas with over 5.9 million infections and 266,736 deaths.

More Stories From World

