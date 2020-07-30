UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 16.5Mln, Death Toll Exceeds 656,000 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 16.5Mln, Death Toll Exceeds 656,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 16.5 million worldwide, with over 656,000 deaths from the disease being recorded since the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Wednesday.

According to the WHO, over the past day, 215,127 new infections and 5,274 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded worldwide.

Given the update, the global number of confirmed cases since the outbreak has now reached 16,558,289, while the death toll has risen to 656,093, the report said.

Most cases and fatalities ” 8.84 million and over 342,600, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to be the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 4.2 million and more than 147,400, respectively.

More Stories From World

