Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 16Mln, Death Toll Tops 646,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 16 million, with over 646,000 fatalities being recorded so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Monday.

Over the past day, 254,274 infections and 5,490 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded worldwide, the WHO said.

According to the reports, the global number of confirmed cases since the outbreak has now reached 16,114,449, while the death toll has risen to 646,641.

Most cases and deaths ” 8.6 million and close to 337,500, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to be the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 4.1 million and over 145,700, respectively.