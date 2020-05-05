Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 3.4Mln, Death Toll Tops 239,000 - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 3.4 million, while more than 239,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

According to the latest data provided by the organization, over the past 24 hours, more than 86,100 cases of the disease has been recorded globally, bringing the total toll of those infected to 3,435,894.

Meanwhile the death toll has increased by 976 to 239,604.

Most cases of the infection have been recorded in Europe (1,544,145), where the death count stands at over 143,900, the organization added.