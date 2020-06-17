UrduPoint.com
Global Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 7.9Mln, Death Toll Tops 434,000 - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.9 million, with over 434,000 fatalities being registered since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 118,502 over the past day, down from 132,581 the day before, to 7,941,791, according to the WHO.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,255 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, down from 3,911 the day before, taking the death toll to 434,796.

The Americas, with over 3.8 million confirmed cases, remains the epicenter of the epidemic.

The majority of cases and deaths ” 3.84 million and 203,574, respectively ” are still concentrated in the Americas. The United States remains the worst-hit country having the highest single count of cases, over 2 million, and fatalities, 115,484.

