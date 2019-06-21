Global Task Force Develops Rules for Crypto-Currency Providers - US Treasury Secretary

Issuers of virtual assets, including so called cryptocurrencies, will be required to follow the same rules as traditional financial institutions to combat money laundering and terrorist financing under a set of guidelines developed at a week-long session of the 36-nation Financial Action Task Force (FATF), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Issuers of virtual assets, including so called cryptocurrencies , will be required to follow the same rules as traditional financial institutions to combat money laundering and terrorist financing under a set of guidelines developed at a week-long session of the 36-nation Financial Action Task Force FATF ), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

"By adopting the standards and guidelines agreed to this week, the FATF will make sure that virtual asset service providers do not operate in the dark shadows," Mnuchin said in a speech to FATF. "This will enable the emerging FinTech sector to stay one-step ahead of rogue regimes and sympathizers of illicit causes searching for avenues to raise and transfer funds without detection."

The 30-year old FATF was established in 1989 by the financial ministers of member nations - which include the United States and Russia - to set legal, regulatory and operational standards to combating money laundering, terrorist financing and related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

FATF meets three times each year and Mnuchin spoke at the close of the latest session on Friday.

Mnuchin explained that rules adopted this week will require virtual asset providers to identify who they are sending funds on behalf of, and who is the recipient of those funds; develop processes to share that information with other virtual asset providers, and law enforcement; conduct proper due diligence to ensure traders are not engaging in illicit activities; and develop programs to evaluate risk in their particular line of business.

Mnuchin added that he had also convened a working group of financial regulatory agencies, including the US Federal Reserve, to make sure digital asset trading is limited to legitimate businesses.

The European Police Agency recently estimated that up to $5.5 billion is being laundered through cryptocurrencies annually.