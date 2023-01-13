Global Temperatures in 2022 'Fifth Warmest on Record' Since 1880 - NASA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Global surface temperatures in 2022 made it the fifth warmest on record, NASA announced in a press conference and an official press release on Thursday.

"Earth's average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record, according to an analysis by NASA," the release said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the 2022 data revealed an "alarming" trend that urgently needed to be addressed with more energetic curbing of greenhouse gas emissions around the world.

"This warming trend is alarming. Our warming climate is already making a mark: Forest fires are intensifying; hurricanes are getting stronger; droughts are wreaking havoc and sea levels are rising," Nelson said.

The nine-year period from 2014 through 2022 has been the warmest era since modern climatic figures were first taken in 1880, NASA said. Earth in 2022 was 2 degrees Fahrenheit or 1.11 degrees Celsius warmer than the late 19th century average, NASA added.