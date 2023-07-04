Global Threats, Challenges Becoming More Complex, Destructive - SCO Declaration

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The world is experiencing an unprecedented change, with threats and challenges becoming more complex and destructive, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said in its New Delhi declaration of the Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

According to the document, the modern world is undergoing "unprecedented transformational changes and is entering a new era of rapid technological development, which requires more effective global institutions."

"At the same time, threats and challenges are becoming more and more complex, destructive and dangerous, existing conflicts are aggravating and new conflicts are emerging," the document read.