Global Tourism Chief Warns Against Coronavirus 'panic'

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

The coronavirus outbreak in China could have a "lasting economic impact" on the global tourism sector if panic is allowed to spread, the World Travel and Tourism Council warned Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak in China could have a "lasting economic impact" on the global tourism sector if panic is allowed to spread, the World travel and Tourism Council warned Friday.

"Previous cases have shown us that closing airports, cancelling flights and closing borders often has a greater economic impact than the outbreak itself," said WTTC chief Gloria Guevara.

"Quick, accurate and transparent communication is also crucial in order to contain panic and mitigate negative economic losses.

"Containing the spread of unnecessary panic is as important as stopping the virus itself," added Guevara, the former tourism minister of Mexico who was closely involved in 2010 with the aftermath of the outbreak of the H1N1 influenza virus.

The worldwide economic impact of H1N1 was estimated at up to $55 billion (50 billion Euros), according to the London-based group.

