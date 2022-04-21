UrduPoint.com

Global Tourism Industry To Create Nearly 126 Mln Jobs In 10 Years: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Global tourism industry to create nearly 126 mln jobs in 10 years: report

The global tourism industry is expected to create almost 126 million jobs worldwide within 10 years, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said in a report released on Thursday in the Philippine capital

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The global tourism industry is expected to create almost 126 million jobs worldwide within 10 years, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said in a report released on Thursday in the Philippine capital.

The WTTC's latest Economic Impact Report (EIR) says the travel and tourism sector will be a driving force of the global economic recovery from the two-year pandemic.

The report forecasts that the travel and tourism sector's GDP will grow at an average rate of 5.8 percent annually between 2022 and 2032, outstripping the growth rate for the global economy, to reach 14.6 trillion U.S. Dollars, equivalent to 11.3 percent of the total global economy.

WTTC president and CEO Julia Simpson said at the Global Tourism Summit in Manila that "one in three of every new job created will be related to the sector." The report predicts that the travel and tourism sector across Asia and the Pacific region will rebound significantly and is estimated to create almost 77 million new jobs over the next decade.

At the same time, the sector's contribution to regional gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow at an average annual rate of 8.5 percent between 2022 and 2032, faster than the region's overall economic growth.

The report also shows that global travel and tourism GDP could reach pre-pandemic levels by 2023, just 0.1 percent below 2019.

"This will be matched by a boost in travel and tourism employment, which is expected to approach 2019 levels in 2023, only 2.7 percent below," Simpson added.

According to the WTTC, the global tourism sector started recovering in 2021 when its contribution to GDP climbed by 21.7 percent year on year to reach more than 5.8 trillion U.S. dollars.

Related Topics

World Job Manila Same 2019 From Industry Asia Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

HBL Q1 2022 Profit rises to Rs. 14.6 billion drive ..

HBL Q1 2022 Profit rises to Rs. 14.6 billion driven by strong business volumes

6 minutes ago
 PIA postpones direct flights to Australia

PIA postpones direct flights to Australia

59 seconds ago
 Moscow Hands Protest Note to Latvian, Estonian Amb ..

Moscow Hands Protest Note to Latvian, Estonian Ambassadors, Lithuanian Charge d' ..

1 minute ago
 Youth dies of snake bite

Youth dies of snake bite

1 minute ago
 FSC assures strong commitment for EU-supported 'De ..

FSC assures strong commitment for EU-supported 'Deliver Justice Project'

1 minute ago
 MDCAT next test's date to be announced soon: PMC

MDCAT next test's date to be announced soon: PMC

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.