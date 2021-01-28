UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Tourism Suffers Worst Year In 2020 With $1.3Mln In Losses Due To Pandemic - UNWTO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:36 PM

Global Tourism Suffers Worst Year in 2020 With $1.3Mln in Losses Due to Pandemic - UNWTO

Global tourism suffered its worst year in 2020, losing $1.3 trillion due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said in a statement on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Global tourism suffered its worst year in 2020, losing $1.3 trillion due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The collapse in international travel represents an estimated loss of USD 1.3 trillion in export revenues - more than 11 times the loss recorded during the 2009 global economic crisis," the statement said.

While the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to slowly normalize travel in 2021, the agency said most experts do not see a return to pre-pandemic levels taking place before 2023.

"While much has been made in making safe international travel a possibility, we are aware that the crisis is far from over," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

Extended scenarios indicate that it can take two-and-a-half to four years to return to 2019 levels, according to UNWTO.

Asia and the Pacific recorded the largest decrease in arrivals last year compared to 2019, 84 percent, followed by the middle East and Africa both with a 75 percent decline.

Europe suffered the largest drop in absolute terms with more than 500 million fewer international tourists.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Middle East United States Dollars 2019 2020 From Million UNWTO

Recent Stories

Belarus Expects China to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of public compl ..

2 minutes ago

DC reviews education dept performance

2 minutes ago

Law minister lauded for 'Letters of Administration ..

2 minutes ago

Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople Receives C ..

7 minutes ago

Parliamentarians from Rawalpindi meet Chief Minist ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.