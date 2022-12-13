UrduPoint.com

Global Trade May Reach Record Level Of $32 Trillion In 2022 - UNCTAD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Global Trade May Reach Record Level of $32 Trillion in 2022 - UNCTAD

International trade is expected to reach a record turnover of $32 trillion in 2022 due to the strong growth of global trade flows in the first half of the year, according to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published on Tuesday.

"Global trade is set to reach a record level of about US$ 32 trillion for 2022 ... Those record levels are largely due to robust growth in the first half of 2022 ... Positive growth in the volume of international trade indicates resilience of global demand," the report read.

UNCTAD said that it expected the volume of trade in goods to reach some $25 trillion in 2022, which is up by 10% compared to 2021, whereas trade in services could total $7 trillion, a 15% increase in comparison with the previous year.

At the same time, the report noted that the forecast for 2023 had been downgraded because of rising energy prices, significant inflation, the negative impact of the conflict in Ukraine and high key rates in many countries.

"The record levels of global debt and the increase in interest rates pose significant concerns for debt sustainability. The ongoing tightening of financial conditions is expected to further heighten pressure on highly indebted governments, amplifying vulnerabilities and negatively affecting investments and international trade flows," UNCTAD said.

According to UNCTAD, the outlook for international trade in 2023 is still uncertain, though "negative factors appear to outweigh positive trends."

