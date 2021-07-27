UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Trade Projected To Expand 9.7% In 2021, 7% In 2022 - IMF

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Global Trade Projected to Expand 9.7% in 2021, 7% in 2022 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Global trade will expand 9.7 percent in 2021 and 7 percent next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed in its updated World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday.

"Despite near-term supply disruptions, global trade volumes are projected to expand 9.

7 percent in 2021, moderating to 7 percent in 2022," the report said.

The merchandise trade recovery is set to broaden after being initially concentrated in pandemic-related purchases, consumer durables and medical equipment, while services trade is expected to recover more slowly due to the limited cross-border travel, the report said.

Related Topics

IMF World

Recent Stories

OIC Hopes for Tunisia to Overcome Current Stage in ..

8 minutes ago

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s lab uses remote sensing obs ..

26 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

1 hour ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

1 hour ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.