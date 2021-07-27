Global Trade Projected to Expand 9.7% in 2021, 7% in 2022 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Global trade will expand 9.7 percent in 2021 and 7 percent next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed in its updated World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday.

"Despite near-term supply disruptions, global trade volumes are projected to expand 9.

7 percent in 2021, moderating to 7 percent in 2022," the report said.

The merchandise trade recovery is set to broaden after being initially concentrated in pandemic-related purchases, consumer durables and medical equipment, while services trade is expected to recover more slowly due to the limited cross-border travel, the report said.