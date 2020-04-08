Global Trade Recovery Possible in 2021 Depending on Pandemic Response, Duration - WTO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The global trade may recover in 2021, but it will depend on the duration of the coronavirus outbreak and the response, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said Wednesday.

"A 2021 recovery in trade is expected, but dependent on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses," the WTO said in a press release.