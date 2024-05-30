Open Menu

Global Unemployment Set To Drop Slightly This Year: UN Labour Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Global unemployment set to drop slightly this year: UN labour agency

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Global unemployment numbers will fall modestly this year, but unequal access to jobs is still a problem worldwide, particularly for women in poorer countries, the International Labour Organization (ILO), a Geneva-based UN agency, according to a new report.

The updated 'World Employment and Social Outlook' report predicts that the global unemployment rate will be 4.9 per cent in 2024, slightly down from 5.0 per cent in 2023.

This represents a revision from the previous projection in January of 5.2 per cent for this year, which is expected to flatten in 2025, with unemployment remaining at 4.9 per cent.

The report, however, points to a persistent lack of employment opportunities.

Currently, the number of people worldwide without a job but who want to work stands at 402 million. This includes 183 million people who are counted as unemployed.

Women, especially those in low-income countries, are disproportionately affected by the lack of job opportunities.

“Despite our efforts to reduce global inequalities, the labour market remains an uneven playing field, especially for women,” said ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo.

In low-income countries, more than one in five women, 22.8 per cent, are unable to find work, compared with almost one in seven men, or 15.3 per cent.

This contrasts with high-income countries, where the rate is nearly 10 per cent for women and 7.3 per cent for men.

Furthermore, although women in high-income countries earn 73 cents for every Dollar earned by men, this figure drops to just 44 cents in low-income countries.

The report found that family responsibilities are behind much of these differences, “indicating that women’s disproportionate share of unpaid care work plays a major role in shaping gender employment gaps globally”.

Houngbo called for countries to work towards inclusive policies that take into considerations of all persons in the workforce.

“We must place inclusion and social justice at the core of our policies and institutions. Unless we do, we will fall short of our objective to ensure strong and inclusive development," he said.

APP/ift

Related Topics

World United Nations Dollar Job Ilo January Women Market Family All From Share Million Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

11 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

11 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

11 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

11 hours ago
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

11 hours ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

11 hours ago
 Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

11 hours ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

12 hours ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

11 hours ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World