Global Village’s Main Stage Lights Up As Atif Aslam Dazzles Fans With His Resonant, Mesmerising Voice

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 29, 2025 | 12:01 AM

Superstar Atif Aslam unleashed a sensational concert, singing in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and English, while playing guitar, dancing and energising the park’s guests with vibrant techno moves

Dubai:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 April, 2025)
Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, lit up last night as music sensation Atif Aslam took to the Main Stage.

A buzz of anticipation filled the air as Presenters Mariyam Kisat and Lokesh Dharman of City 101.6, the concert’s official radio partner, set the scene for the arrival of the beloved artist.


The destination celebrated a spectacular night of musical brilliance, setting new records for audience engagement and applause with a two-hour-plus performance. Superstar Atif Aslam unleashed a soul-stirring concert, singing in Hindi, urdu, Punjabi and English, while playing guitar, dancing and electrifying the park’s guests with vibrant techno moves.
With a powerful first entrance set to a remix of drums, music and a captivating look, followed by breathtaking visual effects on the screens, Atif Aslam thrilled fans with some of his own most iconic tracks, including "Pehli Nazar Mein" and "Woh Lamhe," showcasing his impeccable vocal versatility and electrifying stage presence.


Atif Aslam paid tribute to timeless classics by other artists.

Guests were treated to his soulful renditions of "Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai," "Lambi Judai," "Tum Dena Saath Mera," and "Kya Hua Tera Wada," with each performance resonating deeply with the audience.
For his second entrance, Atif Aslam raised the energy even higher, strumming his guitar and delivering superb performances of "Jaan-e-Jaan," "Doorie," "Aadat," "Hona Tha Pyaar," "Tera Hone Laga Hoon," and "Jeene Laga Hoon," creating unforgettable moments across the Main Stage.


The energy among guests was palpable as they sang every word, swayed to music, and enjoyed Aslam’s presence. The rhythmic beats, majestic voice and dazzling stage lights created a truly immersive experience, turning the evening into a memorable celebration of music, emotions and harmony.


Atif Aslam’s concert is part of a series of world-class events at Global Village this Season 29, each curated to provide guests with incredible entertainment experiences, fulfilling the destination’s dedication to 'A More Wonderful World'.

