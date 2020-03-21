Global virus death toll tops 12,000: AFP tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 12,000 across the globe at 1710 GMT on Saturday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official figures.

A total of 12,592 people have died, most in Europe (7,199) and Asia (3,459). With 4,825 deaths, Italy has a higher toll than even China (3,255) where the outbreak began late last year.