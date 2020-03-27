UrduPoint.com
Global Virus Death Toll Tops 25,000, Most In Europe: AFP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:52 PM

Global virus death toll tops 25,000, most in Europe: AFP

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 25,066 people, with Europe accounting for most of the deaths, according to an AFP tally at 1430 GMT Friday based on official statistics

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed 25,066 people, with Europe accounting for most of the deaths, according to an AFP tally at 1430 GMT Friday based on official statistics.

Europe was the worst-hit continent with 17,314 fatalities.

Italy had the highest numbers of deaths in the world at 8,165, followed by Spain (4,858) and China (3,292).

At least 547,034 coronavirus cases have been registered around the world since December.

