Global warming casts cloud over Winter Olympics future

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) As global warming and prohibitive costs threaten the long-term future of the Winter Olympics, organizers know they must soften their demands in order to retain a pool of potential hosts for the decades to come.

On the face of it, there's no immediate concern, as the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday selected France ahead of two other contenders -- Sweden and Switzerland -- to enter into "targeted dialogue" over staging the 2030 Winter Games.

It is a coup for France, which will also host the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron hailed the bid focused on the snowy Alps region as "innovative, sustainable and inclusive" and said it would make "France and its mountains shine".

The IOC will begin detailed discussions with French representatives before the event is officially awarded next year.

The three hosts in the running were an increase on the two vying for the 2022 Winter Olympics, when Beijing received the nod over Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The Chinese campaign was marked by enormous investment, the exclusive use of artificial snow and widespread environmental concerns and human rights criticism.

Only two candidates bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics as well, with Milan-Cortina picked ahead of Stockholm.

While Sweden made a push for 2030, with Stockholm and the Are ski resort, some 600km (370 miles) away from the capital, planned as venues, France and Switzerland waited until this summer to enter the fray, keeping their plans closely guarded, free of political debate and without consulting the public.