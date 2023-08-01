Global Warming, Climate Change Greatest Threat Humanity Has Ever Faced - US Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Rising global temperatures and climate change is the biggest threat the human race has ever had to face, Senator Jeff Merkley said on Tuesday.

"This is the biggest threat humanity has ever faced," Merkley, a Democratic senator from Oregon, said on a Washington Post podcast. "July 4 was the hottest day in human history."

The United States and President Joe Biden had to provide leadership on the issue by acting decisively and boldly to stop using all fossil fuels immediately, Merkley insisted.

"The United States has to set the example. ... What matters now is a fast pivot. We have not even made a start on ending the acceleration of carbon into our atmosphere. ...Those (zero carbon emission) goals for 2035 and 2050 are meaningless. ...We are hurtling towards a 1.5-degree Centigrade temperature rise. ...Biden has given no signs he is prepared to fight this battle," he said.

In October 2018, a Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Centigrade was published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.