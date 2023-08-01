Open Menu

Global Warming, Climate Change Greatest Threat Humanity Has Ever Faced - US Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Global Warming, Climate Change Greatest Threat Humanity Has Ever Faced - US Senator

Rising global temperatures and climate change is the biggest threat the human race has ever had to face, Senator Jeff Merkley said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Rising global temperatures and climate change is the biggest threat the human race has ever had to face, Senator Jeff Merkley said on Tuesday.

"This is the biggest threat humanity has ever faced," Merkley, a Democratic senator from Oregon, said on a Washington Post podcast. "July 4 was the hottest day in human history."

The United States and President Joe Biden had to provide leadership on the issue by acting decisively and boldly to stop using all fossil fuels immediately, Merkley insisted.

"The United States has to set the example. ... What matters now is a fast pivot. We have not even made a start on ending the acceleration of carbon into our atmosphere. ...Those (zero carbon emission) goals for 2035 and 2050 are meaningless. ...We are hurtling towards a 1.5-degree Centigrade temperature rise. ...Biden has given no signs he is prepared to fight this battle," he said.

In October 2018, a Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Centigrade was published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Related Topics

Washington United States July October 2018 National University Post All From Race

Recent Stories

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams ..

Nationalist, progressive, revolutionary poet Shams Buneri passes away

5 minutes ago
 Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pa ..

Ecological potential, competitive policies make Pakistan an attractive destinati ..

5 minutes ago
 PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into ..

PM visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into Khar attack, anti-terror effor ..

5 minutes ago
 US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Coo ..

US Job Openings Hit 2-Year Low as Labor Market Cools Amid Federal Rate Hikes - L ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Securit ..

Russia Blocks US Presidency Program for UN Security Council - Deputy Envoy

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India ..

Russia's Planned Sale of Electric Drones to India Will Help Save Rare Birds - Co ..

5 minutes ago
Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

12 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

12 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

12 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USA ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Dip ..

12 minutes ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

9 minutes ago
 20 killed in India crane collapse

20 killed in India crane collapse

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World